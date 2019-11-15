Police looking for Pennsylvania robbery suspects

NEW MILFORD, PA – Citizens of Susquehanna County are on the lookout tonight for four men accused of robbery.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the men entered the Pump and Pantry in New Milford and demanded money at 1:05 in the morning.

One man had a firearm, another collected valuables from the store clerk, and a third is said to have helped to assault the man.

They reportedly stole money and cigarettes, and then took off in a light-colored van driven by another man.

All three men in the store were wearing dark colored clothing according to the police report, including ski masks.

If you know anything about this matter, police ask that you call 570-465-3154.