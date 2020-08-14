Police looking for driver in hit and run

BINGHAMTON, NY – Police are searching for a driver involved in a car crash on Binghamton’s south side.

The collision occurred at just after 10 PM last night as witnesses say an Infiniti sportscar heading south on Park Avenue lost control and hit a parked car, went airborne, landed, and rolled into the front yard of a Park Ave house.

The driver of the Infiniti could not be found, but witnesses say he ran from the scene.

There were no known injuries at the scene, but debris was thrown everywhere.

Binghamton Police are currently gathering information on the crash..

