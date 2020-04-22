Police investigate Endicott robbery and non fatal stabbing

ENDICOTT, NY – The Endicott Police Department is investigating a robbery on Wednesday.

The crime took place in a parking lot on Garfield Avenue near Monroe Street in the Village of Endicott, around 2:30 AM.

Three suspects, appearing to know each other, seemed to have arranged the meeting, in which the victim was stabbed and their money was taken.

The victim was transported to Wilson Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled westbound on Monroe street in a dark four door sedan.

Anyone with more information, or who may have video, is asked to call 607-785-3341.