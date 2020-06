HILLCREST, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at Binghamton Honda.

At approximately 6:30 yesterday morning, the sheriff’s department was notified about the break-in at the Honda dealership in Hillcrest.

Police say unknown suspects smashed a store-front window and made off with four motocross-style dirt bikes, similar to the ones shown here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 778-1196.