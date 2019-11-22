Police Harassment Law

BINGHAMTON, NY – A bill intended to protect police officers from harassment lead to a giant uproar at the Broome County Legislature last night.

Lawmakers approved an amendment to the bill, thus tabling it for another night.

The First Responders Protection Act was introduced shortly after protestors disrupted the Columbus Day Parade in Binghamton.

The original language made it a crime to “annoy, alarm, or threaten” a police officer, firefighter or EMT.

It would be punishable by up to a year in jail and a 5 thousand dollar fine.

Predictably, more than 100 protestors showed up to denounce the bill.



They interrupted proceedings, making impromptu speeches leading to 9 arrests for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.



Protesters argued that the law would be an attack on the First Amendment.



The New York Civil Liberties Union says its unconstitutional and has vowed to sue as it is with a similar bill in the Rochester area.

Legislator Bob Weslar says Broome County may not be able to afford a similar lawsuit.

“Because there is a possibility of a lawsuit by the New York Civil Liberties Union, should the executives sign this into law, my opinion is that we here should not be moving forward on the bill itself,” says Weslar.

The legislature chose to remove the references to “annoy, alarm, or threaten” and replace them with the legal definition of harassment.



Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier founding member Andrew Pragacz says being annoying is an essential right of the 1st Amendment.

“If you’re not annoying, you might not be doing it right. It’s such a clear repressive apparatus that they’re trying to pass. It’s a clear repressive law. No one should be down with this,” says Pragacz.

Things escalated briefly as police were called and attempted to arrest single mother Shanel Boyce, who was leading chants while the meeting was suspended.

Other protesters surrounded her to make sure she couldn’t be arrested.



In total, 9 protesters were arrested and charged with misdemeanors, including Pragacz.

As of now, the bill is not expected to be reviewed again until Thursday December 19th.