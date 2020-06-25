Police crack down on illegal fireworks

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Binghamton and Johnson City are starting to crack down on the use of fireworks after receiving a flood of complaints from residents.

JC Police say that fireworks that shoot into the air, such as mortars, bottle rockets and Roman candles remain illegal in New York State and users can be charged.

JC says even the use of ground base and hand held sparklers can lead to a charge of disorderly conduct if they’re causing a disturbance to the neighborhood.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David has instructed the police department’s Community Response Team to step up enforcement.

The team issued tickets to 3 different residents last night.