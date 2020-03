ENDICOTT, NY -The New York State Police are continuing their search for a man last seen a year ago.

32-year old Brandon Williams of Endicott was last seen on March 11, 2019 in the area of Routes 38B and 26 in Union Center.

State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Williams is reported as 6 foot 2, 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 775-1241.