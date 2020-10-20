Police chase ends with car crashing into house, two passengers still at large

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into a late-night accident Monday night that ended with a car crashing into a porch.

Around 11:30 the Sheriff’s Office was notified that the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle on Interstate 81 and had lost sight of it.

The vehicle, a stolen 2016 Audi, continued with the chase with Broome County officials following them, however, the driver mistook a sharp turn and crashed into a porch at the intersection of State Route 11 and Hyde Street.

The driver of the Audi was identified as 19 year-old Franklin Chambers of Buffalo, who suffered injuries to his face and leg and was taken to Wilson Hospital.

The other passengers fled the scene on foot.

Only one of them has been caught, 17 year-old Kiana Tucker who was taken into custody, leaving two passengers still at large.

Police describe them as young black males each in a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Police also found a bag at the scene containing two allegedly stolen handguns and and counterfeit money.