Police charge Endicott man with murder following one car crash in Johnson City

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott man has been charged with murder after police discovered another man dead in a vehicle following a one car crash on Route 17 Friday.

Johnson City Police responded to the crash in a grassy area off of the shoulder near the exit to the Oakdale Mall and found the victim had suffered gunshot and stab wounds.

Police say they then located 25 year-old Brandon Rose of Endicott hiding in a nearby brushy wooded area.

Rose is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.