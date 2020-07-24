Police charge Endicott man with murder following one car crash in Johnson City

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott man has been charged with murder after police discovered another man dead in a vehicle following a one car crash on Route 17 Friday.
Johnson City Police responded to the crash in a grassy area off of the shoulder near the exit to the Oakdale Mall and found the victim had suffered gunshot and stab wounds.
Police say they then located 25 year-old Brandon Rose of Endicott hiding in a nearby brushy wooded area.
Rose is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.