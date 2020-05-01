Police arrest man in Friday morning robbery

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Department arrested a Binghamton man Friday morning after receiving a call about a robbery.

At around 9:24 AM, Police responded to the call from the Peoples Security Bank, located at 273 Main Street in Binghamton.

Upon arrival officers learned that an employee left the building to get the mail, while a man entered through the unlocked door of the bank, which was closed to the public.

The man demanded money from the employee, and an undisclosed amount was given.

Officers were able to locate the man, who was known to the bank, within minutes by visiting his residence on Hazel Street, and identified him as 28 year-old Joshua Covey.

The money was recovered and Covey was taken to the police headquarters and charged with robbery.