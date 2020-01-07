Police are looking for a driver who stole a car and crashed it into a house

ENDICOTT, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever stole a car and crashed it into a home in West Endicott on Sunday.

The driver abandoned a 2016 Ford Focus after striking a home on Maple Street near National Pipe and Plastic at around 8:30 P-M.

Police say the car was taken without permission from a home on Fillmore Avenue in Endicott and had been seen driving at a high rate of speed along Nanticoke Avenue.

The driver fled the scene of the crash on foot.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 778-1196.