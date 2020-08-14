Police Appreciation Walk to be held in Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY – A walk in Endicott this weekend will pay homage to the village’s police officers.

The Endicott Police Appreciation Walk, organized by members of the West Endicott Neighborhood Watch, will show attendee’s support for local police.

The march will start at the Endicott Municipal building, and pass the library, the fire department, and other structures on the way to the Endicott Police Department on Park Street.

Neighborhood Watch Member Cheryl Barriger says she is expecting a solid turnout for the weekend event.

“I really think the police need a little recognition. We all depend on them for our safeties. I thought this was a good idea. I asked Neighborhood Watch has anyone thought of a parade yet, and no, so I thought it was a good idea, so I went ahead and started with the advertising,” says Barriger.

Barriger says she expects lots of Broome County residents there, with banners, balloons, and flags.

The walk will begin at the Municipal Building at 2:15 tomorrow afternoon.

Social distancing and mask regulations will be in effect.