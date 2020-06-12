Playgrounds and athletic fields in Broome County to open

BINGHAMTON, NY – Governor Cuomo made it official Thursday, the Southern Tier is moving into Phase 3 of the economic reopening beginning Friday.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar praised the move today during his daily coronavirus briefing.

It was held at the county-run BAGSAI softball complex as Garnar announced that, with Cuomo’s blessing, the county is allowing playgrounds, athletic fields and sporting courts to reopen.

Garnar officially lifted an executive order he signed in March that closed those facilities.

He calls it another significant step in the reopening process.

“When kids and young people are outside and running around and they’re getting exercise, that is a healthy thing. And you can do that in a healthy way even during COVID-19,” says Garnar.

Significant restrictions however remain.

Cuomo continues to restrict groups to 10 people and all must continue to stay 6 feet apart.

While county does not operate any pools, Garnar did authorize municipalities to decide for themselves if they want to open their swimming pools.

Meanwhile the beach at Broome County’s Greenwood Park opens tomorrow and will be open from 11 to 7:30 7 days a week, joining the beach at Cole Park.