Plant supervisor at former Binghamton Psych Center accused of wasting over $100,000 of tax payer money

BINGHAMTON, NY – The plant superintendent at the former Psych Center in Binghamton has been accused of wasting over $100,000 of taxpayer money on unused supplies.

A report from the New York State Inspector General’s Office alleges that 57 year-old Jeffrey Flansburg grossly overspent on products he said were intended for a duct-cleaning project.

For example, Flansburg allegedly used a state credit card to purchase an absorbent for liquid spills for more than $28,000 when it should have only cost $700.

What’s more, the state says the supplies sat unused in a 2-car garage and that Flansburg took steps to conceal the purchases.

The report says that in total the state spent $121,000 more than it should have.

The I-G’s Office says his employer, the Office of Mental Health, put Flansburg on administrative leave as it considers disciplinary action.