Plans approved for a new restaurant in downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another project approved Monday night was for an eatery in Stephens Square, between Dillinger’s and Tom and Marty’s on State Street where Terra Cotta catering used to be housed.

Jason Steinfort proposed the plan to the commission yesterday, and after some debate, the idea was approved.

The five story building itself also holds several apartments owned by Bearcats Housing.

The gas station, bank, and other projects on the property of the Number 5 restaurant on South Washington Street were tabled for the next meeting.