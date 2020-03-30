Pizza Nia’s offers lunch to kids on Monday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Westside Binghamton pizzeria is joining the free student lunch movement and adding in an Easter-themed surprise.

Pizza Nia’s on Rotary Avenue is usually closed on Mondays, but on Monday made enough meals to feed its goal of 100 kids.

The one-day event went from 11 to 1 Monday.

The meal consisted of 2 cheese slices, a bottled water and several plastic Easter eggs filled with candy.

Chenango Valley teacher and Pizza Nia’s Co-Owner Tara Shadduck says it warms her heart to see some of her students again.

“I’m so happy. I miss them all, I really do. I miss all of the students. We get a lot of Binghamton schools that come in every day after school. They come in, grab slices as well, so it’s great to see all these kids here today,” says Shadduck.

Shadduck says she sent emails to her fellow teachers at Chenango Valley, who then sent letters to families of their students informing them of the gesture.

Children’s Charities, which had to cancel its annual Easter egg hunt at Rec Park, donated the plastic eggs, which had name brand candies like Kit-Kat and Snickers in them.