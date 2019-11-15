Pica-Torres sentenced

BINGHAMTON, NY – Courtroom drama continues as another man found guilty of murder was sentenced today.

Wilfredo Pica-Torres was given a cumulative 70 years to life in prison for the murder of 61-year old Victor Banayan, attempted murder of 27-year old Heather Stroup, and setting fire to the home the 2, and several others, were staying in.

The crime happened this past February when Pica-Torres broke into the home and attacked the couple.

He had thought that Stroup was cheating on him with Banayan.



He killed Banayan, and attempted to kill Stroup, set fire to the house, and fled.

The jury made quick work of coming to a verdict at the end of August, taking only two hours before making their decision.



Friends and family who had been hurt by Pica-Torres had the opportunity to speak in front of Judge Kevin Dooley.



Many took advantage of the chance, with some sending leaders read aloud by a prosecutor.



Those in attendance wished Pica-Torres a long life in jail for what he had done.