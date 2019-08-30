Pica-Torres found guilty

BINGHAMTON NY – A Binghamton man has been found guilty of murder, arson and attempted murder after a jealous rage lead him to beat his former girlfriend and kill her lover.



45 year-old Wilfredo Pica-Torres was convicted of killing 61 year-old Victor Banayan and attempting to kill 27 year-old Heather Stroup before setting Banayan’s home at 109 Walnut Street in Binghamton on fire last February.



Stroup testified that Pica-Torres had sent her threatening text messages after finding out she was living with Banayan.



The trial, which began earlier this week, wrapped up with closing arguments this morning.

The jury took only 2 hours of deliberating before finding Pica-Torres guilty.