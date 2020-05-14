Phased reopening: what can open and when?

BINGHAMTON, NY – In one day, businesses around the Southern Tier will begin opening its doors in an effort to restart the economy.

The Governor has announced a four-phased reopening plan.

Each phase can take place as soon as two weeks after the last, as long as case numbers, testing requirements and all other elements stay within the Governor’s threshold.

Here are the phases, telling us what can open and when.

Phase 1:

Construction

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Retail – (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

Phase 2 (Estimated two weeks from 5/15 for the Southern Tier)

Professional Services

Retail

Administrative Support

Real Estate / Rental & Leasing

Phase 3:

Restaurants / Food Services

Phase 4: