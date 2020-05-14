Phased reopening: what can open and when?

BINGHAMTON, NY – In one day, businesses around the Southern Tier will begin opening its doors in an effort to restart the economy.
The Governor has announced a four-phased reopening plan.
Each phase can take place as soon as two weeks after the last, as long as case numbers, testing requirements and all other elements stay within the Governor’s threshold.
Here are the phases, telling us what can open and when.
Phase 1:
- Construction
- Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting
- Retail – (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)
- Manufacturing
- Wholesale Trade
Phase 2 (Estimated two weeks from 5/15 for the Southern Tier)
- Professional Services
- Retail
- Administrative Support
- Real Estate / Rental & Leasing
Phase 3:
Restaurants / Food Services
Phase 4:
- Arts / Entertainment / Recreation
- Education