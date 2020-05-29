Phase Two will not begin Friday, says Cuomo

SOUTHERN TIER – Phase two will not begin in the Southern Tier Friday as originally predicted.

Governor Cuomo said on public radio Thursday evening that while Friday marks the end of phase one for the region, the data still needs to be combed over by international experts in order for the phase two go-ahead to be given.

County Executive Jason Garnar has said that the region has met the Governor’s pre-determined phase two thresholds for awhile.

Garnar released a statement Thursday evening saying that he is “extremely frustrated” with this news, saying that the residents of the county have done everything they were asked to, and local businesses can’t wait much longer.