Phase two officially begins, with restrictions

ALBANY, NY – Joining the Southern Tier are the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York and the Finger Lakes.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca covered Governor Cuomo’s announcement today in New Rochelle.

Local officials had expected the reopening to begin immediately today at midnight. Instead the Governor said they were in Phase 2 around 1pm today during his press briefing.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) The five regions that have been in Phase 1 can now move to Phase 2. Because their data has been reviewed.

Phase 2 includes office based jobs, retail stores, real estate and ‘limited’ barbershop and hair salon services.

Once regions are in Phase 2 stores are limited to 50 percent capacity.

Malls will still be closed.

As for barbershops and hair salons, stylists are only permitted to cut color and style hair.

They also have to wear a mask and a face shield.

But, leading up to the Phase 2 re-opening for some, Upstate officials called the process ‘confusing’ after the Governor said regional metrics would need to be looked at by ‘international experts’ during WAMC radio interview before it was a go.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said:

“At a time when suffering upstate regions need clarity and confidence, they’ve gotten only more confusion.”

I asked the Governor about it:

((Corina)) Governor many local officials in the five Upstate regions were expecting to start Phase 2 earlier today. Some have called the process confusing and that they need more communication what’s your response to that?

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) They thought it was earlier today than 1 o’clock?

((Corina)) They believed that it would start right immediately today.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Well today is today. And today is, yeah they wanted it in the morning instead of 1 o’clock. I can understand that but we want to make sure that the data was reviewed by all the experts.

Vehicle sales, leases and rentals are also permitted in phase 2.

Stores in malls that have their own external entrances can open.