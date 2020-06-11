Phase 3 green lit for 5 regions; rules and regulations

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo approved 5 regions in Upstate New York to move into Phase 3 of the re-opening tomorrow.

They are the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, North Country and the Southern Tier.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca goes over some of the rules governing Phase 3.

Phase 3 loosens restrictions on food services and personal care services.

Of course when these businesses are able to re-open tomorrow they will still be required to take COVID precautions.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

We have the best experts that you can possibly have reviewing this. And, they have reviewed it and five regions will enter Phase 3 tomorrow.

That means that indoor seating can begin in restaurants at 50 percent capacity.

A max of 10 people per table is allowed. Tables must be 6 feet apart. Employees must wear a mask at all times, and customers must wear a mask unless seated.

Personal care services like nail salons, tattoo and piercing businesses, massage therapy and spas are also able to open at 50 percent capacity.

Waiting rooms will need to be closed, masks for customers and workers are required, and a six feet distance from others except during the service applies.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

I know businesses are anxious to open. Everybody is anxious to get the economy going. Please follow the guidelines. And, do what is permissible to do.

As we head into summer the state is leaving the re-opening of public pools and playgrounds up to local governments.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

If the positives are in a cluster in a neighborhood, a neighborhood that has that pool, don’t open the pool.

As far as Upstate New York goes- Western New York and the Capital Region are still in Phase 2, but should be on track to move to Phase 3 within the next few days.

More details are on forward.ny.gov.