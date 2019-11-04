Pharmacist Month wraps up at BU

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some Binghamton University students have wrapped up a month dedicated to the professionals filling orange bottles.

BU Pharmacy students closed out American Pharmacists Month last week at their new school in Johnson City.

They’ve spent the month bringing attention to pharmacists and all that they do, by holding different events to highlight different areas of the job.

BU first year Pharmacy student Teni Sopitan says that pharmacists are more than drug store employees.

She says they are also great second points of contact for medication advice and counseling.

“There’s so many different pharmacists in so many different fields which is nice. If I wanted to get in contact with a CDC, guess what there’s a CDC pharmacist upstairs. Or if I wanted to get in contact with someone in the mental health guess what we have two of those. And so, the other programs that I visited on interviews they didn’t really have the diversity or the depth in the different types of pharmacists,” says Sopitan.

Events included a flu shot clinic, a poster session, a pharmacy intern panel and a Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Awards ceremony.