Pharmacies across the state are offering free at home deliveries

NEW YORK – Several pharmacies across the state are joining together in an effort to keep more people at home.

The Community Pharmacy Association of New York State will be offering free at home-delivery of medications, either by mail or in person.

“The Community Pharmacy Association of NYS and its chain pharmacy members are pleased to assist with Governor Cuomo’s request to offer free home medication delivery for patients across the State,“ said Mike Duteau RPh, President of CPANYS. “This means that a majority of the State’s pharmacies will be offering this important service in every county and geographic region, along with curbside access and drive thru where possible to help prevent the need for individuals to enter stores. We applaud Governor Cuomo’s strong leadership during this pandemic and are proud to partner with him to keep New Yorkers safe.”

The organization would also like to note that some medications, included controlled substances and those that require special handling, will not be available for the delivery services.

The list of participating pharmacies are as follows:

Duane Reade, Inc

Walgreens Genoa Healthcare

Hannaford Bros Co

Kinney Drugs, Inc.

Noble Health Services Price Chopper Supermarkets

Market 32 Rite Aid Corporation

Stop & Shop

Tops Markets

Town Total Health

Walmart

Wegmans Food Markets

Weis Markets

For more information, please contact your pharmacy.