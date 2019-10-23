“Phantom” silent movie and organ accompaniment to be played this weekend

BINGHAMTON N.Y – The Binghamton Theater Organ Society is saying farewell to its master theatre organist who is retiring at the end of the year.

But first, Jim Ford will provide his musical interpretations of 2 classic silent films, beginning with the German romantic fantasy film “Phantom” this Sunday.



Phantom is about the perils of a struggling poet who is a hopeless romantic.

While not a horror film per se, Ford does plan to engage the spookier side of the 1922 Robert Morton organ.

Deciding what to play on the fly, Ford considers himself an instantaneous orchestrator.

“This instrument of course produces so many of the sounds of an orchestra and it’s just a matter of deciding which colors, which sounds you want to use depending on the needs of the moment. I’m watching the film, just like everyone else is. I often say that I have the best seat in the house,” says Ford.

Ford has been accompanying silent films on the theater organ since the late 70’s.

He’s retiring to pursue other musical projects after performing during more than 15 films for the Binghamton Theater Organ Society over the past 10 years.

The Phantom will be shown at 2 PM on Sunday at the Forum Theater in downtown Binghamton.

General admission is $20 with discounts for members, veterans and those 8 to 21 years-old.

Ford’s final performance will be of Harold Lloyd’s comedy “Safety Last” on Sunday December 29th.