VESTAL, NY – The Broome County Health Department is warning of a COVID positive individual at the Olive Garden on the Vestal Parkway.

They are asking anyone who was at the restaurant on July 13 from 8:30 A-M to 4:30 PM or July 14 from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM to quarantine until July 27 and 28.

No information was provided regarding whether or not this individual was an employee.

Testing is still available at Binghamton University by calling 1-888-364-3065.