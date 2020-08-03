People’s Protection Plan Coalition holds protest in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY – A coalition formed to oppose some recent proposals by area sheriffs held another protest on Friday.

The People’s Protection Plan Coalition has been holding rallies in each of the counties whose elected sheriffs support proposals that would strengthen penalties for resisting arrest and criminalize bystanders who refuse to retreat.

Those attending the event called the proposals dangerous and unnecessary.

One protester said he was there to call out injustice that his father and brother faced because of the color of their skin.

“When my dad was in Albany, all white cops was trying to beat him up, but we fought for him. We wrote a nice letter to the judge, and he got out of jail the same day that we fought for him,” says a protestor.

The group produced an itemized list rebutting the New York State Sheriffs Association ideas, saying that Black people are disproportionately charged with crimes like resisting arrest.