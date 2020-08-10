Pennsylvania State Police looking for the public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SUSQUEHANNA, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

He is a white male, about 5’4 – 5’8 with an average build.

Around 9 PM Sunday night, the suspect entered the Hinds Ho-Mart Gulf gas station at 1503 East Main Street is Susquehanna.

They walked around the counter with a metal tire iron and demanded the clerk empty the register.

The clerk was able to spray the suspect’s face with mace, causing the suspect to run away without stealing anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call 570-465-3154.

