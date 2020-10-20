Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut all qualify for Travel Advisory list, none being added

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo added two more states to his quarantine list today, but is giving a pass to the state immediately to our south.

Cuomo says that Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut all qualify for the list based on their positivity rates.

However, Cuomo says that there are no practical ways to enforce quarantines from these states as there are too many interchanges and interconnections.

He does add that there shouldn’t be any non-essential travel between New York and any of the three states.

Typically those entering New York from the advisory list would have to quarantine for 14 days if they were in that state for over 24 hours.