Pennsylvania Congressmen weigh in on legitimacy of PA ballots

ALBANY, NY – Even though news outlets have called the race in Pennsylvania as a victory for Joe Biden, President

Trump’s team is pressing for legal action in the Keystone State.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John shows us what members of congress think is the next step forward for the country.

As President-Elect Joe Biden prepares to transition into the White House, President Donald Trump’s team in contesting the election.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R/PA: “We technically do not have a victor until all the votes are counted.”

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey says the President has the right to challenge the results, at the polls and in the courts.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R/PA: “There was 70 million people who voted for Donald Trump. They wanted him to be the president and if he’s not going to be the President, they want to know that every avenue was pursued and that the outcome was a legitimate outcome.”

Pennsylvania Democrat Dwight Evans says the election’s outcome is already clear.

Rep. Dwight Evans, D/PA: “Biden won it fair and square and the voters had decided. They won the state of Pennsylvania.”

President Trump’s legal team says dozens of people witnessed election crimes in Pennsylvania.

Evans says he doesn’t believe it and says President Elect Biden is focusing on what matters.

Rep. Dwight Evans, D/PA: “There’s not much we can do about his attorney or the President. The President Elect has a right- being to focus on unifying this country.”

Toomey says he is confident either side will accept the result when everything is done.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R/PA: “When it is clear that the process is finished and we have a winner, the loser needs to accept the outcome.”