Pelosi introduces COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON, DC – The Senate appears to be inching toward an agreement on a nearly $2-trillion coronavirus relief bill, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands ready with a $2.5 trillion bill of her own.

Republicans blame the speaker for throwing a wrench into negotiations in the Senate, but Democrats say Pelosi has been working to be sure the Republican majority Senate passes a bill that can pass in the House with bipartisan support.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi unveiled a 2.5 trillion dollar bill addressing a major hold up Democrats have with the Republican relief plan in the Senate.

{House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D/CA} The Senate Republican bill put corporations first…

As negotiations continue in the Senate — Pelosi is urging the upper chamber to move closer to the values of her bill.

{House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D/CA} the Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act, a bill that takes responsibility for the health, wages and well-being of America’s workers.

Maryland Congressman David Trone says corporations must come second to American workers.

{***Congressman David Trone, D/MD ***} they’re suffering tremendous anxiety, a lot of stress, unbelievable job loss

But Senate Republicans have taken issue with Speaker Pelosi’s involvement in the negotiation process and accused her of stalling action on their bill.

{***Senator John Thune, R/SD ***} This is a hijacking of a crisis to try and get permanent changes on a political agenda that they haven’t been able to get

Texas Senator John Cornyn says Pelosi’s bill isn’t focused on the crisis.

{Senator John Cornyn, R/TX} Includes a host of proposals that have absolutely nothing to do with solving this crisis.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin defended Speaker Pelosi.

{Senator Richard Durbin, D/IL} She has made positive statements in the hopes that we can reach a point where we have that bipartisan agreement – that would speed this up as it should be.

Durbin told Republicans – the Senate needs the support of the House leader to get any bill they pass to the President’s desk.

