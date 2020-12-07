TIOGA COUNTY – The pandemic has forced veterans in Tioga County to cancel their annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Owego VFW Post 1371 typically holds a service on this day to recognize the 5 Tioga County residents who were at or near the naval base on December 7th, 1941.

The lone death among the 5 was Seaman First Class Delmar Dale Sibley who was aboard the U-S-S Arizona.

The 4 survivors have since passed away, yet Post 1371 continues to honor their service every year.

They are Bill Kennedy, Richard Hopkins, Lester “Buster” Dunham and Donald Stocks.