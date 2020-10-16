Peace for Armenia rally planned

BINGHAMTON, NY -Members of the local Armenian-American community are calling attention to fighting in their homeland that they say is intended to wipe out their culture.

Parishioners of Saint Gregory The Illuminator Church in Binghamton are planning a Peace Rally for Armenia this Sunday.

Last month, Armenia’s longtime rival Azerbaijan and its ally Turkey began bombing a disputed portion of Armenia known both as Artsakh and Nagorno Karabakh.

Local Armenian-Americans want the U-S government to step in to stop the fighting.

Annie Zakian-Morrissey of Endicott says its a continuation of the 1915 Armenian genocide by Turkey that lead many of their ancestors to come to our area.

“There are monasteries, there are churches dating from 4th and 5th centuries A.D. This is what is being bombed and attacked. So, absolutely this is a continuation of that, of what they didn’t do in 1915, what they couldn’t finish, they are trying to now,” says Zakian-Morrissey.

The peace rally is scheduled for 3 P-M Sunday near a monument memorializing the victims and survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide that is near the South Washington Street bridge in Binghamton on Conklin Avenue.

Zakian-Morrissey says supporters can find out more information, donate to relief funds and find form letters to U-S politicians at Anca.org.