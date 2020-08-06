Peace Action and Veterans for Peace gather for the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima

BINGHAMTON, NY – On this day 75 years ago, the world was shaken as a nuclear bomb struck the Japanese city of Hiroshima in the waning days of World War 2.

Peace Action and Veterans for Peace assembled this morning at First Congregational Church for their 34th annual remembrance and protest of the bombings.

At 8:15 A.M. the groups rang the church bell to mark the time when the bomb struck.

Several people spoke about the dangers of nuclear weapons, calling them illegal under international law.

President of Veterans for Peace, Jack Gilroy, is eager to see some sort of change.

“I hope that what they take away is to begin a movement, another movement, such as the 1980’s when our group started off as Sane-Freeze. There’s a certain sanity in saying, ‘This is crazy. It is absolutely crazy.’ It’s also a movement to say, ‘The power of the American President, whoever it happens to be–stable or unstable–whoever it happens to be, should not have the right to kill other people,” says Gilroy.

Gilroy says the in the United Nations, 40 countries have signed a pact to abolish nuclear weapons, but 10 more countries would need to sign it in order for it to be in effect.