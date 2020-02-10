Paw Patrol Live comes to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Fans of a popular children’s television series are flocking to the Arena to see their favorite pups come to life.

Paw Patrol Live! is taking place tonight and tomorrow at the Floyd Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Based on the Nickelodeon series, the live action show features popular characters like Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest participating in a race between Adventure Bay and Foggy Bottom.

Spokesman Pen Chance says it’s Paw Patrol pandemonium.

“This is a rock concert for pre-schoolers. They’re here seeing their celebrities in person for the first time ever. My favorite part of the show is whenever Ryder and the pups come onto the stage for the first time, there’s this wall of sound that is just energy. And the kids screaming, so excited to see their pups in person for the first time and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Chance.

Chance and Ryder took a moment this morning to try to teach me the “Pup Pup Boogie.”

Showtimes tomorrow are at 2 and 6 PM.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at the Arena Box Office.

You can watch and laugh at my entire Pup Pup Boogie dance lesson here.