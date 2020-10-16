PAST virtual spirit tour planned for Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The spirits of Binghamton are inviting you to walk virtually with them though their former home.

The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier is holding its 13th annual Spirits Tour.

More than just an informational tour, PAST recruits local actors and actresses to dress up as 7 prominent figures in Binghamton’s history, such as World War One nurse Margaret Quinn,

Binghamton’s first mayor Abel Bennett and of course,Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling.

They also explore the rich history of downtown buildings like Security Mutual, the Broome County Court House and the Perry Building.

“People want to know things but they don’t want to ask, necessarily, and they don’t always know who to ask and they’re not always there at the same time as when they think it. So, to be able to put it all in a short amount of time in one location is really very exciting to me,” says Sprague.

The tour will be streamed tomorrow evening at 6:15 on PAST’s YouTube page.

After that, the tour will be posted to the YouTube page as well as the PAST website at PASTNY.org.