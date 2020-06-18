PAST plans special presentation on history of breweries in Binghamton, celebrating 200 years of beer

BINGHAMTON, NY – Travel back in time Saturday as you learn the rich history of Binghamton brewed beer.

The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier will be offering a Binghamton breweries Zoom tour, complete with information about Prohibition locally and the stories of the area’s first breweries.

PAST was planning to hold the event as a walking tour for their Path Through History weekend before the virus.

“The distance now doesn’t matter. We can cover brew pubs in Johnson City, Endicott, even the one in Owego is in the presentation. Plus, we can talk about where all these original breweries were. So we really expanded the presentation big time because it has gone virtual,” says PAST Executive Director and Broome County Historian Roger Luther.

For the event, Water Street Brewery and Binghamton Brewing Company have made special brews from a 1920’s recipe, which can be ordered at each of their websites.

To register for the presentation, which will be held Saturday at 4, you can visit PAST on Facebook.

The event will be limited to the first 100 people on Zoom, however, it will also be streamed on Facebook Live.