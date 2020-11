Partisanship in the pandemic

ALBANY, NY – As we approach Thanksgiving and the holiday season, some county leaders on both sides of the aisle are calling to reduce partisanship when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on that and the Governor’s message today.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

I don’t care about your politics. I really don’t care about your politics. And, you don’t care about mine. I care about your health. I care about overwhelming our hospital system. I care about how many people die.

Governor Cuomo once again urged New Yorkers to take COVID precautions seriously this Thanksgiving during his briefing in Rochester.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

Even through the political lens, CDC is Donald Trump’s administration. Donald Trump’s CDC says celebrate only with your household. That’s Donald Trump. Joe Biden’s COVID advisors say the exact same thing.

Calls for unity were also echoed this week during a virtual meeting hosted by the New York State

Association of Counties and the National Association of Counties where leaders advocated for turning down heated rhetoric and a strong federal partnership.

((Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive))

This is not an issue related to politics. It’s an issue related to the public’s health. And, unfortunately, we continue to see too much politicization of what is a global pandemic and a public health care crisis when we really need to come together regardless of our political affiliation as Americans.

((Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive))

As this pandemic has stretched on for so long, we can’t allow ideology or fatigue or partisanship to pull us apart.

Today’s update on COVID cases in New York showed 62-hundred new positives.

The Governor says he expects cases will rise significantly after the Thanksgiving holiday.