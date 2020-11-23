Parlor City Vegan to share tips for vegans on Thanksgiving

BINGHAMTON, NY – If you’re thinking of going fully plant-based this Thanksgiving or will be hosting a vegan guest, a Binghamton restaurant is offering advice on what to cook.

Parlor City Vegan is setting up a Facebook helpline this Wednesday to answer questions and offer tips on ways to celebrate the holiday without meat or dairy.

The cafe has already sold out of its vegan Thanksgiving meals for pickup that feature a roasted stuffed seitan turkey, creamy truffle mac and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes and mushroom sage gravy, brussel sprout salad and cranberry sauce.

Co-Owner and Chef Sara Liu did not grow up vegan but she did grow up cooking.

“I come from a long line of women who enjoy cooking. We’ve been able to help each other through the years. I grew up cooking right alongside my grandmother and my mother. This is a way that I can continue that tradition and pass on what I know and give that information to folks in the community,” says Liu.

Parlor City Vegan began 3 years ago by selling a popular line of dairy-free cheeses at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.

It recently opened the cafe at 81 Clinton Street and is currently offering takeout only.

The Facebook helpline is scheduled from 3 to 4 P-M on Wednesday.

Search Parlor City Vegan on Facebook to register.

To order a special holiday meal for after Thanksgiving, go to ParlorCityVegan.com.

Watch Liu’s full interview below: