Parlor City Cards and Collectibles reopens

BINGHAMTON, NY -A memorabilia store in downtown Binghamton is open again after developing an alternate way to sell its products.

Parlor City Cards and Collectibles, located on Court Street, used its Ebay account to continue to get its customers the products they ordered.

The store closed at around the same time everything else did, but management still worked to get its online inventory of 8 thousand items ready for sale.

It provides sports memorabilia like baseball bats and jerseys, toys and trading cards, and even some old records.

Owner Andrew Strong says even with the online success, he missed speaking to customers face to face.

“We don’t generally have a ton of people here at 1 time. We don’t have a restaurant type capacity. We’ll usually have 3, 4, 5 people in here at a time. People come and go, so it was never really a concern that there would a problem, and with the safety of wearing the masks and stuff like that, wiping everything down every day, provide hand sanitizer for the customers, we haven’t had any problems or any worries,” says Strong.

Parlor City opened in Phase 3 of Governor Cuomo’s plan to reopen New York State.

You can see its variety of items online at ParlorCityCollectibles.com.