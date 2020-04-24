Parks Department member Jeff DeLuca remembered

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton is remembering a key member of its Parks Department who died on Wednesday.

Many people lined the sidewalks near the corner of Conklin and Bedford Street today, some of whom were wearing bright orange shirts in honor of Jeff DeLuca, who died this week after a battle with cancer.

The Parks Department and several other local organizations led a slow drive on Conklin Avenue, as many looked on.

DeLuca’s daughter Jade says there were several reasons to love her father as she did.

“He was a funny guy, and he was a really good dancer. Just the best person to be around, funny, busting up the dance floor, and he was a great guy,” says Jade.

Jeff DeLuca started with the Binghamton Parks Department in 1995, and remained there until he retired this past February.

Most notably, he was a Park Maintainer when he retired.

Those watching applauded and later shared memories with each other of DeLuca.