Parishioners from Church of the Holy Family deliver food to Mother Teresa’s Cupboard

BINGHAMTON, NY – Members of an Endwell church packed a small bus with items to feed the hungry.

Parishioners from Church of the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church delivered boxes of non-perishable food to Mother Teresa’s Cupboard Tuesday morning.

The food pantry is located in the former Saint Ambrose School building at the corner of Broad and Garfield in Endicott.

The church began collecting the donations a couple of weeks ago in response to increased need in our area.

Loretta Hudy, Director of Faith Formation at Holy Family, says the effort is faith in action.

“We have a very giving and thriving community. Whenever somebody’s asked to do something, people just come right out and help.”

Hudy says the church may start another drive to collect personal hygiene products, something also needed at the pantry.