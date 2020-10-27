Parents indicted in death of their disabled daughter

BINGHAMTON, NY – Parents of an autistic woman who died last year are facing charges in her death, and for subjecting her and her kids to awful living conditions.

Criminal charges are pending for 61-year old Edward Kunkel and his wife, 56-year old Renee Kunkel after their 23-year old daughter, Kayla, was found unresponsive in the Town of Chenango.

In June of last year, deputies arrived to find Kayla not breathing, and performed C-P-R on her but she later died at Wilson Hospital.

Investigators say the Kunkels did not provide appropriate care for Kayla or her 2 children who were subjected to unsafe and grossly unsanitary living conditions.

The children were taken in by Child Protective Services, and officials say they are with their father.

Edward and Renee Kunkel were indicted on manslaughter, Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.