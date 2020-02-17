Pack and Mail moves from Endwell to Kent Ave

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local business dedicated to helping people send and receive packages has moved to a larger location.

Pack and Mail Endwell cut the ribbon on its new home located at 214 Kent Avenue near East Main Street.

It opened the first of the year after having been on Hooper Road for many years.

Pack and Mail Endwell was founded nearly 30 years ago, providing mail boxes, shipping, copying, faxing and custom packaging of hard-to-pack items.

Since then, it has expanded to offer greeting cards, souvenirs and packing and shipping of large freight.

Sean Harrigan purchased the business 15 years ago.

“We now have a shipping dock. So, we’re able to do more freight, more larger items. We’ve shipped out a medical laser. We’ve shipped out something called a chrome-inator, which sprays chrome on items. We’ve done furniture, grandfather clocks especially, seems to be prominent in this area,” says Harrigan.

Harrigan credits his success to his hardworking and dedicated employees who handle customers’ packages with care.

He also owns a second location on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango.