PA re-imposes virus restrictions as COVID cases increase

The state of Pennsylvania is reimposing restrictions due to a drastic increases in COVID cases.

The state Health Department revealed alarming new data, with 9,500 cases among children ages 5 to 18 in the past two weeks.

Restrictions include shutting down indoor dining, gyms and fitness centers, entertainment venues, and indoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

Youth sports are also temporarily put on hold, and outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.

The new rules will be in effect beginning tomorrow until January 4th.