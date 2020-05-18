PA man arrested for trying to have sexual relations with a child

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROOME COUNTY – A Pennsylvania man is accused of driving to Broome County to have sex with who he thought was an 11 year-old girl.

32 year-old Peter Allen of East Stroudsburg was arrested after a police officer went undercover pretending to be the 11 year-old.

Allen allegedly drove to our area expecting to meet the child at her house, where he was arrested.

He’s been charged with enticement and coercion of a minor into a sexual act.
If found guilty, Allen could face 10 years to life in prison and a 250 thousand dollar fine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News