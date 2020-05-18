PA man arrested for trying to have sexual relations with a child

BROOME COUNTY – A Pennsylvania man is accused of driving to Broome County to have sex with who he thought was an 11 year-old girl.

32 year-old Peter Allen of East Stroudsburg was arrested after a police officer went undercover pretending to be the 11 year-old.

Allen allegedly drove to our area expecting to meet the child at her house, where he was arrested.

He’s been charged with enticement and coercion of a minor into a sexual act.

If found guilty, Allen could face 10 years to life in prison and a 250 thousand dollar fine.