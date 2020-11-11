Owego Veterans Day commemoration on the radio

OWEGO, NY – Rain and the pandemic disrupted large gatherings typically held on Veterans Day, however, people still found ways to honor those who served.

In Owego, Jim Raftis, the Chairman of Veterans Day commemorations for the Glenn A Warner VFW Post 1371, took to the airwaves on WEBO AM and FM to share stories, provide helpful information for vets and honor the dead.

Among his guests were Deacon Mike Donovan, Tioga Veterans Service Agency Director Mike Middaugh and retired Air Force General Max Della Pia.

“We’re grateful for them. The guests that we have had here today represent different areas of the veterans organizations,” says Raftis.

Some folks did brave the pouring rain at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial as a wreath was placed at the foot of the monuments.