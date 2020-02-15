Owego student signs contract with Lockheed immediately after graduating

OWEGO, NY – A local high school student has his future set after signing a contract with a major local employer.

Owego Free Academy senior Jasper Corson signed a pledge to start work with Lockheed Martin immediately after graduating.

He is the first student in the school’s Workforce Development Initiative, and had been working small jobs at Lockheed Martin for the past few years.

He says he is set for a great, financially-secure future.

“It feels really good. It takes a lot of the pressure off. I can do all this with no college debt. Not only that, if I ever want to go to college, they also reimburse that,” says Corson.

Corson says he will do whatever Lockheed Martin requests of him, but his main focus will be making parts in the machine center.