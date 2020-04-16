Owego Strawberry Festival cancelled

OWEGO, NY – Owego residents will have to wait until next year to celebrate the 40th edition of a big festival.

Historic Owego Marketplace announced yesterday that it has postponed its Strawberry Festival until 2021.

Festival organizers say they believe holding such a large event this year would not be safe, even if restrictions were lifted in the near future.

Also canceled are the 5k and Annual Kid’s Fun Run.

Those events are also postponed until next year.

HOM says it will work to support local vendors affected by the virus.