Owego Ribbon Cutting welcomes Simple Form Pilates and Hand Jive to Owego

OWEGO, NY – Owego has officially welcomed in two businesses to historic Front Street.

Nelson Development Group held a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce both Simple Form Pilates and Hand Jive.

Simple Form has been open for a couple of years.

However, owner Kathryn Thole says because of COVID, she has had to close and re-open a few times.

Even though she’s had to adjust how she operates, Thole is thrilled with the support she’s been getting from the town.

“It’s nice to see the buzz of Owego coming down here. So, it’s still good. We’re making it through with all the different changes. But, keeping it safe and doing what’s good for everybody. So, it’s good,” says Thole.

Also celebrating today were Corrin Gallagher and Robert Franks, co-owners of Hand Jive.

The restaurant, which offers various ethnic hand foods, officially opened a month ago, and both Gallagher and Franks have been very impressed with the reception.

Originally wanting to operate out of a food truck, Gallagher, a well known chef in the area, couldn’t pass up the current real estate

“Well, I’ve been a chef at a lot of local places downtown. So, I’ve kind of created a reputation around town. So, when this space became available, it was a perfect opportunity to make that a reality,” says Gallagher.

Simple Form and Hand Jive operate next door to one another on Front Street, with access through the Tioga County Visitor Center to seating on the back deck overlooking the Susquehanna River.